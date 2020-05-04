Valton Williams Roach
Valton Williams Roach, 85, of Elkton, passed away May 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Valton was born July 15, 1934, in Sandy Bottom and was the daughter of the late Raymond Williams and Ora Baugher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Junior and Donald Williams; sisters, Virginia Baugher and Fleta Taylor. She was married to Randolph J. Roach, who preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 1970, and also by her longtime companion, Lewis Dearing, in 2011.
Valton was an upholsterer and worked for Sleepware and Gildners Upholstery for many years. She attended the Upper Room Church and enjoyed watching television and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Greg Roach and wife, Candy, of Elkton; sister, Norma Jean Dearing and husband, Randy, of Elkton; three grandchildren, Justin Roach and wife, Kristin, Megan Lam and fiance, Brad Propst, Brittany Roach and fiance, Roger Shifflett; and five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Noah, Eli, Delaney, Ryland.
Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Robert Wenger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Fire Company, P.O. Box 91, Elkton VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.