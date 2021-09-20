Vance Elwood Miller, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Sept. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1943, in Fulks Run and was a son of the late Lyman Paul and Charlotte Shoemaker Miller.
Vance was a truck driver for Shenandoah’s Pride, Quality Feeds, Cargil, and retired from Johnson Trucking. He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird.
On April 24, 1969, he married the former Ella Virginia Zehr, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jonathan Miller and wife, Rachael, of Broadway; daughter, Christa Reedy and husband, David, of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Jaiben, Abigail, Khara, Lilliana Miller, Sierra, Ashlyn, Colten, Remi Reedy; and brother, Delmas Miller and wife, Shelby, of Broadway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Miller, and a sister, Vesta Lee Miller.
Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to view and sign the book may do so Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks will be required for those not vaccinated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
