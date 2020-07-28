Vanessa Moore Phillips
Vanessa Moore Phillips, 65, of Grottoes, Va., died July 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 30, 1955, and was a daughter of the late Leroy and Lois Moore.
Vanessa was a nurse at Carillion of Bridgewater before retiring. She was a selfless, compassionate, fair-minded individual who loved unconditionally. She brought joy to a lot of people and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, John Wayne Phillips.
Also surviving are four daughters, Cherrianne Holley of Timberville, Michelle Ellingson and husband, David, of Weyers Cave, Rebecca Bonar of Timberville and Tabatha Lam and husband, Charlie, of Timberville; grandchildren, Caitlin, Hailey, Riley, Ryan, Amie Grace, Logan and Zion; one great-grandchild, Ella Renee; stepmom, Barbara Moore of Enid, Okla.; and one stepsister, Chanda Decker of Enid, Okla.
Her sister, Carol Moore, preceded her in death.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 468, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
