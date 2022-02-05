Vashon “J.J” A. Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, passed away in the line of duty on February 1, 2022. Mr. Jefferson was born on January 30, 1974 in Florida, and is the son of the late Willie F. and Willie B. Brown Jefferson who survives.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his loving wife, Shannon Oates Jefferson; a sister, LaTonya Brown; uncle, Bobby Brow; his in-laws, Kenny and Mary “Katie” Oates; brothers-in-law, James Oates and wife, Kristina; John Oates and wife, Shayla; and nephews, Thomas and Gabriel Oates.
A funeral service for both officers will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9th 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, VA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
