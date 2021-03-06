Velda Jean Gilkeson, 76, of Dayton, Va., went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 5, 2021. She passed away at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She was born July 5, 1944, at Franklin, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Russell Propst and Verna Hammer Propst.
Velda was a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School. Her first job after graduation was at the dental office of Dr. H. Byrd Teter. On Dec. 23, 1964, she married Ronald “Ron” Gilkeson, and the happy couple lived in Morgantown, W.Va., where she worked at the WVU Ag School while Ron completed college. Over the years, Ron’s job took them many places in West Virginia, including Point Pleasant, Sistersville, Keyser, Princeton and Philippi, and Velda held part-time jobs in those locations. After Ron’s retirement, they moved to the Shenandoah Valley in the fall of 1996, and Velda enjoyed working as a food demonstrator at Costco until failing health. She was very talented at sewing, quilting, and baking, and had a special passion for oil painting, which she continued to enjoy until her death. She attended Victory Fellowship Church at Dayton, Va.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son — Darren Gilkeson (and Carissa) of Dayton, Va.; two sisters — Stanna Smith (and Sam) of Upper Tract, W.Va., and Alma Propst (and David) of Baltimore, Md.; one brother — Max Propst (and Mildred) of Franklin, W.Va.; one grandson — Todd M. Gilkeson of Aurora, Colo., and a number of nieces and nephews.
A son, Lance Gilkeson (1977–1993), preceded her in death.
A private graveside service and interment will be at Fairview Cemetery at Fort Seybert, W.Va. with Pastor Jared Link officiating.
Memorials may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, P. O. Box 326, Dayton, VA 22821; Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Rockingham, VA 22801, or a charity of choice.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.