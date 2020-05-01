Velma Lee Sager Wilkins
Velma Lee Sager Wilkins, 92, of Mathias, W.Va., died April 30, 2020 at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
She was born June 25, 1927, in Mathias, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Grant L. and Retta Byers Sager.
She was a County Committee Advisor for Farm Service in Moorefield, W.Va. and drove a school bus for Hardy County Schools for 22 years. She was also a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren.
On March 11, 1945, she married Lawrence R. Wilkins, who preceded her in death on May 2, 2008.
Surviving is a son, Kennith Wilkins of Mathias; daughters, Betty Lee Wilkins and Thelma Barb, both of Mathias; five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Virgil and George Sager.
Services will be private. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Baker Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
