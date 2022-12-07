Velma Lou Whitaker Sager, 78, of Timberville, died Dec. 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born May 30, 1944, in Harlin, Ga., to the late Heggie B. and Ellen D. Bales Whitaker.
Velma most recently worked as a clerk for J.P.’s South End Grocery in Lost City, but had previously worked at the Corner Mart in Baker, Misty Valley in Mathias, and Pilgrim’s Pride at both the hatchery in Broadway and plant in Timberville. She loved playing Bingo at the Eagles, Ruritans, and all the local fire departments that hosted.
On Dec. 28, 1968, she married Francis “Sandy” Guy Sager, who preceded her in death Sept. 19, 1987.
Surviving are a daughter, Tamara K. Baker and husband, James, of Mount Jackson; son, Rodney D. Sager and wife, Jada, of Moncks Corner, S.C.; grandchildren, Rachel Kline, Parker and Piper Nuckolls, Phoenix Sager, Veronica Sager, Ashley Bradfield, Dwayne Hall, Christopher Hall, Kyle and Logan Baker, Heather Hall, Lynden Baker; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Tarryn, Heinrich Kline, Adriana Sager, Austin and Ariella Bradfield, Sayge, Colt, Kye, Roy Hall, and one on the way; and sister, Virginia “Dilly” Holliman of Thompson, Ga.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Pastor David Moore will conduct a graveside service 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway where the casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
