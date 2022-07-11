DEERFIELD -- Velma Mae (Strawderman) Burgandine, 85, of Deerfield, died Friday, July 8, 2022, in her home. Born Aug. 25, 1936, in West Virginia, she was a daughter of Theodore Benjamin and Pammie Virginia (Whetzel) Strawderman.
Prior to retirement she was employed by Perdue. She was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by daughter, Sandy Golladay; brothers, Omer, Wilbur and Garland Strawderman; and sisters, Goldie Orebaugh and Arvesta Taylor.
Surviving are her husband, Roy Duane Burgandine; six children, Margaret Reedy (James), Willie Cousins Jr. (Dawn), Barbara Cousins, Sharon Hoover (Donnie), Bobbie Cousins (JoAnn), and Pammie Jarvis (Mark); brother, Beverley Strawderman; sisters, Shirley Matheney and Margaret Ritchie; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and devoted sister-in-law and caregiver, Linda Kelley.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, in Deerfield Community Cemetery. Friends may call at the residence at other times.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
