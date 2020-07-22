Velma “Nedia” Geneva Rosson McCormick strolled over to Heaven on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by her family at Willow Estates. She formerly resided at Jollett Springs MHP in Grottoes.
She was born March 1, 1941, in Harrisonburg, a daughter of the late George “Bus” and Elizabeth “Maw” Barger Rosson and lived in Rockingham and Augusta County throughout her lifetime.
She was employed in the poultry industry for 50 years at Rocco Turkeys, formerly Marval Poultry, and then Perdue Foods as a QA Technician. She recently retired from Perdue Foods. She also worked as a server at Dominque’s in Grottoes. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and VFW Auxiliaries, Moose Lodge and AmVets.
Velma enjoyed life to the fullest always enjoyed long conversations and telling a good joke or two filled with laughter. She enjoyed listening to Ole Time Country and Gospel Music; she enjoyed dancing and showing anyone how to cut a rug on the dance floor. She also enjoyed yard sales and enjoyed finding Amish books and small gifts for family members. During her retirement years, she loved to sit and read a good book for hours. She enjoyed her time spent playing pull tabs at the Eagles and chatting with friends. During her lifetime, she enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables grown in her garden. She loved to tend to her flower gardens, and especially loved yellow roses. Mom loved and enjoyed time spent with her family and her extended family and friends.
Velma is survived by two daughters, Teresa Morris Coffman and fiancé, William “Billy” Brown and Tammy Morris Dean, wife of the late Roger Dale Dean; three grandchildren, Ashlee L. Heiston, Charles “Charile” W. Morris and fiancée, Brittany Hinegardner, Jamison “Jamie” Coffman and fiancée, Elissa Comer; two great-grandchildren, Blaine “B” William Heiston and Christian Dale Morris; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Brianna Hinegardner, Brooklynn and Kayleigh Heiston; four brothers, Jack Rosson, Victor “VE” Rosson and wife, Connie, Gary “Cotton” Rosson and wife, Ann, Roger Rosson and Ronald Rosson and wife, Sue; a sister, Frieda Self, wife of the late Delmar Self, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by five previous sisters-in-law, Nita H. Strickler and Shirley S. Rosson, Norma Rosson, Linda Hahn and Bobbie Jo Rosson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles “Rowdy” Morris and Lewis McCormick; brothers, Keith Rosson, Cecil “Pete” Rosson, George “Billy” Rosson and sister, Audra Kerby; a son in-law, William “Billy” Blaine, and her beloved furry pet yorkie, Prince.
At Velma’s request, the body will be cremated and there will be no formal services. A special thank you to Legacy hospice and her caregivers, Jill and Erica, and her many friends at FOE 4150 who looked after her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a gathering of friends and family set for a later date when everyone can gather and celebrate the life of Velma “Nedia” Geneva Rosson McCormick.
