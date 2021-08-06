Velva Good, 85, of Stanley, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
She was born Nov. 20, 1935, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Bailey and Hattie B. Jenkins Bailey.
Velva retired from Big Meadows Lodge (Aramark) and also worked for B&G Furniture Land of Stanley and Lerner Corp. in Maryland. She was a graduate of Stanley High School and a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Stanley on Tanner's Ridge.
On Feb. 2, 1957, Velva married Franklin Delano "Dee" Good Sr., who died Feb. 13, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Gwen Shenk and husband, Frank, of Luray; a son, Frank D. Good Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Luray; a sister, Ethel Good and husband, Austin, of Stanley; a brother, Grover "Calvin" Bailey and wife, Nancy, of Stanley; and two grandsons, Jonathan Shenk and wife, Amanda, of Luray and Zachary Good of Luray. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell F., Robert N. and Claude W. Bailey.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Donnie Lam, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Jenkins Family Cemetery in Stanley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Fourth Floor, Winchester, VA 22601.
