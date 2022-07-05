Venda Maxine Shifflett Almarode, 87, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Almarode was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Rocky Bar and was the daughter of the late James Earman Shifflett and Mary Roach Shifflett.
She was a member of St. Stephen and the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Rocky Bar. Venda retired from General Electric (Genicom) and was the owner of Venda’s Beauty Boutique in Grottoes.
On May 23, 1969, she married George Almarode, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Peggy Baugher and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Eddie Allen and wife, Cathy, Mike Allen, Ronda Bretthauer and husband, Scott, and Megan Bartholf and husband, Scott; great-grandchildren, Monica Campbell and husband, Tyler, Tyler Allen, Brianna Allen, Luke Allen, Bradie Allen, Megan Allen, Emmalyn Allen, Alex Bretthauer, Nadia Bartholf and Ellie Bartholf; and siblings, Mary Breeden and husband, Eddie, Kenneth Shifflett and Floyd Shifflett and wife, Donna. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Lee Lam; and siblings, Violet Braun, Jerleen Raynes, Kemper, Wilbert and Roy Shifflett.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at St. Stephen and Good Shepherd Church with the Rev. Laura Lockey and Dan Breeden officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Fire Department, 109 3rd St., Grottoes, VA 24441 or you may donate to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
