Vera Agnes Showalter, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Showalter was born Sept. 5, 1928, in Dayton and was a daughter of the late Walter Rhodes and Mary Florence (Shank) Beery.
She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church.
On Dec. 27, 1951, she married Daniel R. Showalter Jr., who passed away Oct. 24, 2002.
Surviving are her children, Anna Mary Hensley and husband, Lee Roy, of Dayton, Jason Showalter and wife, Ada, of Elmira, Ontario, Lucinda Martin and husband, Edwin, of Harrisonburg, and Lloyd Showalter and wife, Rachel, of Greenwood, Wis.; a daughter-in-law, Irene Showalter of New Holland, Pa.; siblings, Vada Rhodes of Dayton and Lois Good of Harrisonburg; 29 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Showalter was preceded in death by two sons, Wayne Showalter and Joel Showalter; siblings, Carrie Beery, Lydia Beery and Margaret Brubaker; brothers-in-law, Reuben Rhodes, Joseph Good and Menno Brubaker; a granddaughter, Amanda Hensley; and two great-granddaughters, Aubree and Alexis Newswanger.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 6, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
