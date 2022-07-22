Vera Juanita Moore, 95, of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Moore was born May 28, 1927, in Circleville, W.Va., and was the last surviving child of the late James Clark and Lettie Frances Murphy Lambert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Glenwood Moore, who passed away April 29, 1989; a daughter, Pamela Darlene Moore Arbogast, who passed away Nov. 30, 2013 and 12 siblings.
Vera was a graduate of Bridgewater High School and was a member of Garbers Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg, where she assisted with many disaster relief trips. She retired from Walker Manufacturing as a line worker after more than 20 years of service. Vera was always willing to give a helping hand when and where she could. She was the contact representative for the Shenandoah District Disaster Auction and was an avid bowler and bowled for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program. She hosted a program for underserved communities, called Fresh-Air Children and did local sewing for JMU, as well as consignment shops in the area.
She is survived by two daughters, Judith Moore Smith and husband, Don, of Briery Branch and Marilynn Moore McDorman and husband, Larry, of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Dearon Smith and wife, Kristina, Martin Smith (Jennifer), Misti Painter, Kyle McDorman, Trenton McDorman, Bryce Arbogast and wife, Sam, and Collin Arbogast (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brendan, Catherine, Bailey, Emma, Robbie; great-great-grandchildren, Anna, Avery, Rylen, Ayven, Tysen, Myla; special nephew, Virgil Keyton and special grandchildren, Alexis, Julie and Nick.
A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ken Dolan officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
