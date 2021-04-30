Vera Mae Goode, 80, of Luray, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was born May 18, 1940, in Greene County and was a daughter of the late James Lavinder and Ethel Stover Lavinder.
Ms. Goode had worked at Luray Textile.
She is survived by a son, Patrick Goode of Luray; two daughters, Cheryl Ramsey of Chesapeake and Joyce Presgraves of Luray; two sisters, Lois Good and Linda Cross, both of Luray; a brother, James Ray Lavinder of Roanoke; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Albert “Pete” Goode, and a sister, June Connor.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Beahm’s Chapel Church in Luray by Pastor Charles Turner.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Roanoke.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
