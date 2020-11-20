VeraStar Ross, 91, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Ross was born, Nov. 4, 1929, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late, Haywood and Josephine Griggs Butler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior H. Ross; sons, William “Billy” and Carlton Ross; sisters, Betty Young, Shirley White and Joyce Randolph, and a brother, Vincent Butler.
VeraStar was a former member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church and served on the Ladies Auxiliary and sang in the church choir at Mt. Paran Baptist Church. She went on to join Church of Solsburg, where she helped to cook and serve meals at the church. She loved to serve others in her church and community by volunteering at the EAUS Thrift Store and Food Pantry. Also served as a board member for the EAUS since the 1990’s.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Butler (Libby); daughter, Sherry Ross; brother, Haywood Butler, II; grandchildren, Kevin Jones, Sr., Teri Jones (Treavor), Gabriel Ross and Thomas Butler, Jr. (Tanya); great-grandchildren, Kevin Jones, Jr., Kristina Jones, Tiarra Smith, Makayla Jones, Trestan Jones, Thomas “Tre” Butler, III and Julienne Butler, as well as, great-great-grandchildren, Zayn Jones and Amyra Jones. She is also survived by children that she helped raise as her own, Josh Joseph, Sarah Keyser, Robert Sease, Craig Sease, Doug Sease, Cathy Housh-Powell, Chet Housh, Spencer Housh and Craig Housh.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Church of Solsburg in Elkton.
The memorial service will be live streamed through the Church of Solsburg website.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to EAUS, P.O. Box 383, Elkton, VA 22827.
