Verne Clark Lewellen Jr., 84, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Born in Green Bay, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1938, he was a son of the late Verne Sr. and Hortense Christiansen Lewellen.
Mr. Lewellen was raised in Green Bay and graduated from Ripon College. He worked in sales for the majority of his career in Montgomery County, Md. and moved to the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia in retirement. Verne was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.
On June 29, 1968, he married Lois Margaret Klein, originally of Eldorado, Wis., who preceded him in death on March 15, 2011.
Surviving are a son, Robert Charles “Bob” Lewellen and wife, Jessica, of McGaheysville, Va.; four grandchildren, Samantha Lewellen, Kristen Lewellen, Madison Jackameit and Leighann Lewellen and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lewellen, and a sister, Elizabeth Sievwright.
Verne was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and participated in many sports as an athlete, coach, and spectator. He enjoyed spending time vacationing with family and friends to Chincoteague, Ocean City, Wisconsin, and fishing trips to Canada. Verne never missed an opportunity to tease or joke with the people closest to him.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Alex Zuber officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the church service and a reception will be held immediately following. Interment will take place at a later date in North Eldorado Cemetery, Eldorado, Wis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muhlenberg Church Memorial Fund, 281 East Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.