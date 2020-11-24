Vernie Nester Shifflett, 85, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home. Mr. Shifflett was born Aug. 28, 1935, in the Rocky Bar area of Elkton and was a son of the late Franklin and Blanche Mowbray Shifflett.
He retired from Dunham-Bush. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on automobiles. He loved his animals and was a loving, caring and forgiving person.
On May 14, 1969, he married Kathryne Beatrice Shifflett, who passed away on May 14, 2007.
Surviving are his children, Richard “Rick” Ahles and wife, Vicki, of Dayton, Walter Ahles of Melrose and Kathryne Donovan of Dayton; foster daughter, Donna Manzella of Del Ray, Fla.; grandchildren, Tracie Ahles, Monica Ahles, Billie Jo Griffith and Crystal Ahles; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Donovan, and was the last surviving member of his family.
Pastor Jeff Ferguson will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mount Horeb Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with burial expenses, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
