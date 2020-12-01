Vernon Leo Mechalske
Vernon Leo Mechalske, 78, of Brandy Station, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 5, 1942, and was a son of the late Millard John and Myrtle Marie (Webster) Mechalske.
Vernon was a retired claims adjuster for Kemper Insurance and CNA Insurance. He was a member of Arlington Church of the Brethren in Arlington, VA. He received his Bachelors of Economics from Berea College, class of 1965. Vernon loved softball and baseball, and was an all-star catcher for Bridgewater.
He was united in marriage to Nita Jean (Collins) Mechalske for 53 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his two daughters, Vickie Lynn Tamariz and husband, Art, of Centreville, Va. and Rebecca Ann Moody and husband, Chris, of Brandy Station, Va.; two brothers, John Mechalske and wife, Sue, of Locust Grove, Va. and Richard Mechalske and wife, Sandy, of Bracey, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Michele Moody, Savannah Tamariz, Justin Tamariz, and Cole Moody, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020,t Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Pastor Mark Stump officiating. It will be live streamed from Vernon’s obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 19, Brandy Station, VA 22714.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
