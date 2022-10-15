Vernon Roy Simmons, 97, husband of Cleo Linwood (Smith) Simmons, of Staunton passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Simmons was one of six sons, born in Sugar Grove, West Virginia, on August 18, 1925, a son of the late Roy Solomon and Cora Mae (Bodkin) Simmons.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by four brothers, Oather, Gilbert, William, and Alvin Simmons.
Vernon met the love of his life, Cleo Smith and they were married on June 8, 1946 and shared both good and bad times for seventy-six years.
Vernon served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked on farms and kept books for Reid’s Stores until the store founder passed away. He joined Earl Douglas and Charles Knight in forming KDS, Inc. KDS purchased two of the former Reid Stores, where he served as co-owner until his retirement. A man of great faith, Vernon served and worked for his Lord at the Staunton Church of the Brethren. He was a past President of United Way, an active member of the Lions Club, Isaac Walton League, and Staunton Rescue Squad. He also served the Food Bank, Valley Mission, and SACRA. Vernon was always willing to help anyone who might need assistance.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 76 years are two sons, Larry M. Simmons (Deborah) and Barry W. Simmons (Phyllis); a daughter, Jenna A. Williams; one brother, Hobert Simmons (Maxine); four grandchildren, Janelle Harris (David), Whitney Sager (Mark), Chadwick Simmons and Benjamin Williams (Jodi); five great-grandchildren, Austin Kiser, Dean Chandler, Baylee Harris and Brennan Sager; one great-great granddaughter, Hudson Harris and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Staunton Church of the Brethren by Pastor Beth Jarrett.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be private in Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, to the Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 North Coalter Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
