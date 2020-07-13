Verrell Lawson Birt
Verrell Lawson Birt, at the age of 91, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on July 10, 2020. Verrell was born in Baltimore, Md., to the parents of Alice Bowings Lamb and Claude Cecil Lamb.
Her first husband, Eugene Clayton Lawson, preceded her in death in 1978 at the age of 49. Verrell later married George E. Birt, who passed away in 1997 and several years later Verrell met Earl Dean. Earl became a special friend, and they shared many memories, of bygone years, as they traveled the back country roads.
Besides her parents and two husbands, Verrell also had a grandchild, Jonathan (J.W.) Crawford; two stepgrandchildren, Sabrina and James Shiflett; a great-grandchild, Travis Duncan, and brothers, Charles, Carl “Sharkey”, Melvin “Gene”, and Lawrence Lamb, precede her in death.
Verrell is survived by one son, Charles (Chuck) Lawson and wife, Virginia, of McGaheysville; two daughters, Jean Stanley of Shenandoah and Aletha (Allie) Crawford and husband, John, of Rocky Bar; sisters-in-law, Karin Lamb of Kilmarnock and Zola Lawson of Stanley; numerous grandchildren; stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Verrell graduated from McGaheysville High School where she excelled in basketball. She was a hard worker all her life and worked at Metro Pants Co. for 27 years before it closed. While still working at Metro, Verrell and her mother, Alice Lamb, owned and operated Mother’s Bakery in Harrisonburg. After Metro closed, Verrell worked for 15 years, as a supervisor, at JMU in Gibbons Hall and Dining Hall D. She then became a substitute food service worker for Rockingham County Schools, where she worked at Montevideo Middle School with her daughter, Allie, and numerous other elementary schools. Verrell ended up working at Turner Ashby High School, where she substituted full time, until she finally retired at the age of 80.
Verrell was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church and McGaheysville United Methodist Church. She was also a charter member of the McGaheysville Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary, a member of the VFW Post 8644, Loyal Order of the Moose 1686, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4150, and numerous other volunteer organizations.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Olivet Christian Church on Wednesday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. by her son-in-law, Pastor John M. Crawford and Pastor Wayne Wright. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or Mt. Olivet Christian Church Ladies Fellowship at 38 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
