Vesta Mayfield Weaver
Vesta Mayfield Weaver, 94, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Sunnyside Healthcare. She was born March 15, 1929, in Mobly, W.Va. to the late Everett Mayfield and Esta Beatrice Kendall Mayfield. She was married to Manford B. Weaver, who preceded her in death April 2, 2017.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vesta was preceded in death by her son, Danny J. Weaver; brother, Arman Mayfield; and sisters, Esther Mayfield, Jean Wyatt, Virgia Titus, and Mavis Goontz.
Vesta was an active member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Methodist Women’s Organization when she lived in North Carolina. She was a retired substitute teacher, and she was known to be an impeccable housekeeper.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue A. Weaver; brothers, Merlin Mayfield, Donald Mayfield, and Edwin Mayfield; and sisters, Margaret Schroder, Carol Fordyce, and Sharon.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
