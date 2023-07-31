Aaron Joshua “A.J.” Shifflett, 40, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 8, 1983, and was a son of Phil Shifflett of Grottoes and the late Andria (Sonifrank) Shifflett.
A.J. was a graduate of Spotswood High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years as a computer & communications specialist. He was a proud and dedicated father. His world revolved around his three children. He was passionate about cooking and he was an avid fan of the UFC. A.J. had never met a stranger. He had many friends and was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. He was the life of the party.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are his children, Casen Shifflett, Kaleigh Shifflett and Madelyn Shifflett; brother, Corey Shifflett; sister, Brittani Munns and husband, Anthony; grandmother, Anna Shifflett; nieces, Cora Munns and Brooklyn Shifflett; nephews, Landon Shifflett and Jaden Shifflett; and numerous aunts and cousins.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Charles "Lindy" Shifflett; maternal grandparents, Harriett and Cletus Sonifrank; and uncle, Charles “Chuck” Shifflett.
A service celebrating A.J.'s life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes with Timmy Atkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or any non-profit veteran program of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.