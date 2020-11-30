Albert O. "Bill" Davis, 86, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born May 19, 1934, in Elkton, Va., where he was raised by his late grandmother, Mattie “Granny” Davis. In addition to his grandmother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin “Wayne” Davis and Leo Davis; and a half brother and half sister.
On April 11, 1953, he married Pamela G. Davis, who preceded him in death Oct. 20, 2000.
Bill graduated from Elkton High School in 1952. He served aboard the USS Gyatt DD-712 during the Korean War with the U.S. Navy as a "Tin Can Sailor” holding a GM3 ranking. In 1969, Bill and his wife, Pamela, came back to the Valley where along with friends, he organized Elkton Community Little League and served as the first president and was currently serving on their board of directors.
Along with his wife, Pamela, they had owned and operated the Blue and Grey Lawn and Garden in Elkton; there he did sales and repairs for over 30 years. In addition, he also had owned and operated the B and W Catering. Bill was a member of the 23rd° Mason, VFW, American Post, Junior Order United Auto Mechanics and Massanutten Hunting Club. He was also the president of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, serving as a trustee. He will be greatly missed in the Elkton Community.
He leaves behind his sons, Michael “Mike” W. Davis and wife, Betty, of Elkton and Robert "Robbie" W. Davis and wife, Cindy, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Zachary Davis and wife, Meg, Jessica Oldham, Megan Blake and husband, Justin, Robert Davis II and Tyler Davis; and great-grandchildren, Preston, Madison, Aspyn, Emberlynn, and Silas.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. A private burial will be at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church Building Fund, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.