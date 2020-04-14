In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11, 2020, Alfred Felix “Fred” Landis Jr. of Roanoke, Va., passed away at his home of 63 years. Although Fred was very healthy throughout his life, Father Time finally won out. Fred was born in 1928 to Alfred Felix Landis and Betty Hess Landis Coffman near Broadway in Rockingham County, Va.
He joined the United States Army Air Force in 1946. After serving in the Aleutian Islands, he was honorably discharged in 1948 and later enrolled in Bridgewater College. Several lifelong friendships started at Bridgewater College. Before graduating from Bridgewater in 1951, Fred married Catherine "Kitty" Barnhart on April 8, 1950. A 70-year anniversary was celebrated a few days before his passing. Fred and Kitty started a family in 1954 which grew to include three children, Dyrk (Kathy), Renee (Dean), and Kevin (Sherry). Several wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren have been produced and were greatly loved by Fred.
After going down several career paths, Fred and Kitty settled into a Duraclean franchise for many years. After selling that franchise, Landis Interiors was developed in 1971 and became an interior design and cleaning company. Over 40 years of business throughout the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas defined the successful career of Landis Interiors with many clients developing into wonderful friendships.
Siblings that preceded Fred in death were two sisters, Melba Seiver (Ben) and Janice Good (Alfred). Sisters-in-law that preceded him in death were Hazel B. Fisher (Bill), Arvilla B. May (Elmore), Dorothy Barnhart, and Loleine B. Fisher.
Immediate family members still present include his older sister, Lois Bowman (and special friend, Dick Strawderman), and brother-in-law, Harry N. Barnhart. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Catherine B. Landis; his children and their spouses; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, only family will attend his burial. At a proper future time, a memorial service will be held at West Hampton Christian Church. More details will be provided at that time.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service, South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
