Allan Lane Hensley passed away the morning of Nov. 11, 2021. It was fitting that this was Veterans day, as Allan had served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970 where he served aboard the USS America during the Vietnam conflict. Following his service, Allan earned a BS in Ocean Engineering from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., and worked on U.S. Navy carriers and submarines in the nuclear division at Newport News Shipbuilding from 1981-1993. This included being selected to be on the team that overhauled the first nuclear aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise.
Allan, or Lanny, as he was known by friends and family, married Patricia Liskey in December 1968 and was proud to raise two boys. He deeply loved God and dedicated significant time to studying the Bible, teaching Sunday School and singing in the church choir utilizing his beautiful bass voice. His third deep love was of country and his patriotism influenced his politics, prayers and way of life.
Allan loved learning, read extensively and designed and built his own home in Mount Crawford. A soft-spoken and humble man, Allan had a self-deprecating sense of humor but could fix anything and was called upon by all who knew him to solve innumerable technical problems and projects. Hobbies included playing the piano, mandolin and guitar, reading, photography and enjoying nature.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 53 years, along with his sons, Jonathan Hensley, (Keri, children, Adam, Matthew, Christin) of Ruckersville Va., and Aaron Hensley (Kelly) of Elizabethtown, Pa. He is also survived by his two sisters, Donna Hill (Doug) and Juanita Harpley (Chris).
He was cremated and a private burial will be in Dayton Cemetery, Dayton, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 21. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on the same day at Mt. Crawford United Methodist Church in Mount Crawford, Va.
In lieu of flowers, Allan has requested donations to your local fire and/or rescue services.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.