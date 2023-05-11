Allen B. Litten
Allen B. Litten, of Harrisonburg, departed this life on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home in Harrisonburg.
Allen was born July 12, 1935, in Rockingham County to Paul Litten and Ida Coffman Litten. At age 5 he moved to Harrisonburg with his family. He attended Harrisonburg High School and was part of the Class of 1954.
For most of his life, Allen chronicled the history of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County as a photojournalist. Photography was not just his vocation; it was his lifelong passion. He received his first camera at age 7 and started taking “snapshots.” During high school he worked in the Daily News-Record mailroom and pressroom while honing his photography skills as a freelancer and as a volunteer for Rockingham County Fire Co. 40. He developed photographs in the basement darkroom of his home on Rock Street. In 1958, he became the DNR’s chief photographer.
The rest, as they say, is history.
On Oct. 25, 1958, Allen married the love of his life, Jean Elizabeth Peters. He proposed to her in his green ‘54 Studebaker by the shore of Silver Lake in Dayton on her birthday, May 11, 1958. Throughout his adult life Allen enjoyed camping, motorcycling, bicycling, running, and raising and rescuing Schipperke pups, including his beloved Luci. One of his favorite places to be was with the Saturday morning “coffee and conversation” crew at the Dayton Market. He loved the community and being with friends, whether drinking coffee or sharing adventures.
Allen retired from the DN-R in 2004. He joined the Harrisonburg Police Department Auxiliary in 2002 and documented the work of the HPD over countless hours and thousands of photographs until his retirement in late 2022. He also volunteered, along with Jean, at Rocktown History in Dayton. He made significant photographic contributions to the Silver Lake Mill bicentennial celebration and book project during 2022.
Allen served with Army National Guard Company C from 1954-1962 (“eight years, nine months and 22 days”). He was a member of the Virginia News Photographers Association, National Press Photographers Association and Virginia News Photographers. He won numerous local, state and national awards; he also mentored dozens of photographers throughout the years.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorris Litten Hawkins; brother-in-law, Charles Hawkins; and special nephew-in-law, Stephen J. Kempf, COL, U.S. Army, Retired.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; nieces, Barbara Hawkins Kempf of Leavenworth, Kan. and Tippy Leimieux (Frenchie) of Chesapeake; nephews James Allen Hawkins (Carole Wood) and Harold Peters (Karen) of Northern Virginia; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and special friend, Deb Thompson.
A Family and Friends Night will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment at Cook’s Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be private.
Allen appreciated his many photography mentors, friends and colleagues. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses, physicians and volunteers of the Sentara Hahn Cancer Center (especially Emily, Kaylee and Dr. Jessie Gao), Sentara Palliative Care (especially Jenn Bryant); the staff of First Choice Hospice (particularly Nevin, Teri and Karen); and the men and women of the Harrisonburg Police Department and Fire Company, especially Lieutenant Scott Sellers.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Choice Hospice or Sentara Hahn Cancer Center.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
