Alvin Clay Dove Sr., 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Harman House in Harrisonburg.
Alvin was born in Sweedland Valley, W.Va., on April 21, 1926, and was a son of the late John Luther and Ada (Siever) Dove.
After graduating from Franklin High School (class of 1944), Alvin served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. For 28 years, Alvin was a rural route carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring May 30, 1986. He was a member of Garber's Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg and was a 30-year member of the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27. He also served as an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club.
Alvin was united in marriage on Oct. 20, 1953, to Priscilla Dean (Fox) Dove, who preceded him in death on July 28, 2009.
Alvin is survived by daughters, Janet Dove Ford of Harrisonburg and Deana Dove Spence and husband, Greg, of Stanardsville; son, William Anthony "Tony" Dove and wife, Pam, of Briery Branch; sisters, Ivy Mitchell of Harrisonburg and Ruth Boyer and husband, Auburn, of Bridgewater; sister-in-law, Joy Dove of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Alvin Clay Dove Jr., and son-in-law, Wayne Ford.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Garber's Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Ken Dolen officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Garber's Church of the Brethren, 1275 Garber’s Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
