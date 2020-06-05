Alvin L. Seekford
Alvin Lynwood Seekford, 90, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1929, in Stanley and was a son of the late Callie David Seekford and Beulah Painter Seekford.
Alvin was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Hilliards Chapel Assembly of God.
On Sept. 23, 1953, he married Aletta Painter Seekford, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Randall Seekford and wife, Carla, of Stanley and Larry Seekford, also of Stanley; a daughter, Sharon Nauman and husband, Bucky, of Luray; and one grandson, Samuel Seekford of Stanley. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Jimmie Seekford Sr.; and a sister, Alda Donovan.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Hilliards Chapel Assembly of God by the Rev. James A. Henry with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Seekford Family Cemetery at Alma.
