Alvin Lynn Rinker, 83, of Mount Jackson, Va., died May 16, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community in Bridgewater, Va. He was born in Orkney Springs, Va., to the late Minor A. and Eunice B. Hepner Rinker. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Rinker Hildebrand.
Alvin graduated from Triplett School in 1954 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After his time in the service, he returned to Mount Jackson to work with his father in the family carpentry business. In 1961, Alvin pursued an opportunity to open his own business, Rinker and Frye Memorials. After many years in the monument business, he started providing storage facilities to his community through Valley and Shelleys Storage, which also was successful. Still being a young man, Alvin had the opportunity to become a rural mail carrier in Mount Jackson, which he retired from. Retirement challenged him to still move forward. He opened Shelleys Ice Cream Stand in Mount Jackson. Alvin was raised with a good work ethic and was extremely motivated to provide for his family. In his retirement years, Alvin and Wanda wintered at their home in Bonita Springs, Fla., which he enjoyed.
Alvin was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Kerlin Rinker; sons, Jeffry Keith (Bev) and Michael Lynn (Gae); daughter, Sandra Michele Rinker; grandchildren, Jordan Rinker (Sandy), Matthew Rinker (Jaclyn), Zachary Rinker (Brooke) and Katie Rinker (Brandon) and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Clayton; a brother, Dean Rinker (Jeanne) and sister, Gloria Rinker Rupert (Claude).
The family extends a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Serenity House at Bridgewater Retirement Community, who provided loving and caring attention to Alvin after suffering from a stroke.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson. Pastor Karen Van Stee will officiate. A private burial will follow the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
We ask everyone to comply with the current situation. Seating for the service is maxed at 75. If you are concerned about attending the service, then reach out with a phone call to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Pine Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 43, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or the Mount Jackson Rescue Squad and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.