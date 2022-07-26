Alvin Randall Young of Stanley, devoted family man and friend, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
Randall was born on Sept. 12, 1947, in Luray and was the son of the late Alvin Randolph and Vida Marie “Billie” Dovel Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dora Louise Smelser, and a brother, Willis Coleman “Bub” Young.
On July 2, 1977, he married Mary Ann Weaver Young, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Randall is survived by daughter, Dana Ann Young Knight and husband, Joshua, of Stanley; grandson, Isaac Benjamin Smelser of Stanley; granddaughter, Hannah Marie Knight; nephew, Nicolas Young; and niece, Ashley Young of Washington, D.C.
After graduating from Page County High School, Randall achieved the rank of sergeant in the United States Army and served six years, three of which were as a motorcade mechanic in Frankfurt, Germany. He then worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 38 years. After retirement, he was a tractor trailer driver for River Hill Saw Mill. He was also a member of Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren.
Randall enjoyed farming, gardening, and passing on his wisdom to the younger generations. Some of his fondest memories were competing in and watching tractor pulls. Those who knew Randall will remember him as hard-working, selfless, and always willing to help in any way he could.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren. The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, July 28, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren or the Sentara RMH Cancer Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.