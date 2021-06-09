Amos Franklin Lam Jr.
Amos Franklin Lam Jr., 62, of McGaheysville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1958, to the late Amos Franklin and Mable Louise McDonaldson Hensley.
Amos was a veteran and served as a sergeant in the United States Army in Ft. Hood, Texas. After leaving the military, he began a career in furnace repair at Southern States. In addition to his work, he enjoyed working in the yard and tending to his fish pond, where he often could be found feeding his fish. He loved his dog, Patch, playing rook and having cookouts for his family.
Amos is survived by his son, Steven Lam; stepdaughter, Cassie Obst (Aaron); brother, Mike Lam; sisters, Kelly Redifer (Charlie) and Jacqueline Morris (Kenny) and step-grandchild, Daisy Obst. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Lester and Bobby Lam; sisters, Wilma Deviers and Eva Rogers; his canine companion, Killer and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sentara Hospice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
