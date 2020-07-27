Andrew Floyd Temple, 72, of Port Republic, passed away July 24, 2020, in West Virginia. Mr. Temple was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Andrew R. and Helen Mae Brown Temple.
Mr. Temple served in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church and was the first African American to graduate from Broadway High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and shooting rifles and handguns. He retired from Merck after more than 30 years of service. Mr. Temple was a man of God and will be missed by all those who loved him.
Mr. Temple is survived by his wife, Patricia (Davis) Elliott; a daughter, Raven S. Simmons and husband, Matthew, of Port Republic; sons, Michael T. Washington of Denver, Colo., Andrew T. Temple of Linville and Shannon L. Johnson and wife, Kim, of Luray; sisters, Elsie Sampson of Houston, Texas and Doris Neal and husband, Harry, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kendrick Washington, Kienna Veney, Jed Simmons, Cheyenne Simmons and Nyla Curry; and lifelong friends, Mike Dean and James Ogg, both of West Virginia. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Garrison Temple, and a granddaughter, Brianna Veney.
A private service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Archie Webster officiating. Friends may call at the home of his daughter, Raven, at anytime.
Arrangements entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.