Angelo Louis Nicosia, 89, of Rockingham, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge, N.J., surrounded by his loving family.
Angelo was born March 31, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the son of the late Giuseppe Nicosia and Concetta Guarnieri Nicosia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie Nicosia Scianna; his son, Angelo L. Nicosia II, and his great-granddaughter, Alaina Muriel Teixeira.
A 1948 graduate of Metropolitan Maritime High School, Angelo began his career at Mackey Radio in New York City after receiving his FCC Radio License in high school. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1949, where he spent three months at submarine school in New London, Conn. When the Korean War began, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Sterlet SS 392 as a radioman. He received the Good Conduct Medal in 1951, as well as, the National Defense Service Medal and Korean Service Medal. Angelo received his honorable discharge as a USN Radioman Third Class in September 1952. Upon discharge, he returned to work at Mackey Radio, which had then become ITT World Communications. Angelo was a telecommunications engineer specializing in microwave and satellite communications for the course of his 40+ year career.
In 1952, Angelo met the love of his life, Muriel Kathleen Henry Nicosia. They married in August 1953 at St. Malachy’s in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had seven children.
As a veteran of the Korean War, Angelo served as Nassau County Commander as a life member of VFW Post 2736 in East Meadow, N.Y., from 1965-72. He was a life member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 9488 in Harrisonburg, Past Faithful Navigator, a Fourth Degree Assembly #2237, and Former District Deputy.
Angelo is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Muriel Kathleen Henry Nicosia; son, Michael A. Nicosia and his wife, Patricia; daughter, Susan K. Kovach and her husband, Daniel; daughter, Patricia A. Nicosia and her fiancé, John; son, James J. Nicosia and his wife, Patricia; son, Matthew P. Nicosia and his wife, Roseann; daughter, Rosalie M. Nicosia and her boyfriend, Thomas. He is also survived by his brother, Salvatore C. Nicosia of Holbrook, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Emily, Rebecca, Christine, Margaret, Timothy, Joseph, Megan, Michelle, Diane, Kristen, Matthew, Angelo, Ryan and Alec; his great-grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Benjamin, Aiden, Samantha, Dana, Theodore, Alexei and Emma.
We are forever blessed by the power of his love, the wisdom of his guidance, the model of his life, the example of his faith, and the courage of his heart.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Kyger Funeral Home at 3173 Spotswood Trail in Harrisonburg. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Harrisonburg following the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Angelo’s memory to either Blessed Sacrament Church 154 N. Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, online at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
