Anna Grace Wittig, 98, a resident of Timberview Crossing, who formerly lived in Fulks Run, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Anna Grace was born in Cheswick, Pa., on Sept. 2, 1921. She was the daughter of James and Margaret Cosgrove, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James (Sonny) Cosgrove and William (Bill) Cosgrove; and one sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Morrelli.
In November of 1946, Anna Grace married Wilbur Lawrence (Sonny) Wittig, who preceded her in death in 1994.
Anna Grace was a veteran, proudly serving in the Woman’s Army Corp during WWII. She worked at H.D. Lee Company for many years before retiring to a life of caring for others in the community in which she lived. She was also an active member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church, where she visited the sick and shut ins prior to her becoming a resident at Timberview Crossing.
Anna Grace leaves behind her children, Ron Wittig and wife, Evelyn, and Barry Wittig and wife, Yvonne; two grandsons; a granddaughter; numerous great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and families all of whom she loved and admired.
As for her wishes, the body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions to honor Anna Grace should be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 16170 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.