Arik James Knapp
Arik James Knapp, age 31, tragically lost his life following an automobile accident on Feb. 4, 2020, at National Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was born on Sept. 20, 1988, in Fort Collins, Colo. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in Napa, Calif., in 2005, and graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School in Harrisonburg, Va., in 2006.
He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his surviving family; parents, Kristin and Tom Knapp; sister, Emily Knapp; brother, Michael Knapp; wife, Meg Knapp and daughter, Claire Knapp.
He served in the United States Coast Guard for 10 years. Through his service he spent time in Boston, Norfolk, Puerto Rico, Juneau, and Baltimore. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. After completing his bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity from University of Maryland, he began a job as a Cyber Security Project Manager at TIAG and remained a Coast Guard reservist out of Sector Delaware Bay. Arik was a talented photographer, foodie, avid fan and player of hockey, and connoisseur of board games. Arik served his country and his family well. He will be deeply missed by all.
Remembrances can be made in care of his surviving daughter, Claire, whom he loved above all else: bit.ly/2vlaCmk.
