Arnold Douglas Zirkle of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Place Assisted Living, New Market.
He was born Aug. 23, 1923, in Quicksburg, Va., to the late Titus and Lula Hepner Zirkle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Glenna Sigler Zirkle, and brothers, Aiden and Otis Zirkle.
Doug, as he was known, served in the Merchant Marine during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. After retiring from the Merchant Marine, his second career was in real estate brokerage.
He is survived by his godson, Clemmitt Sigler of Mount Jackson; his devoted niece, Linda Wettersten Taylor and her husband, Darrell, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and many other nieces and nephews.
Doug was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Mount Jackson.
A graveside service will be held at the Mount Jackson Cemetery on Dec. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. with The Rev. Mary Norville officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doug's name to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Grace Church Cemetery, c/o Harriet Hiner, 1908 Pleasant View Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Shenandoah Place for the loving care they gave to Doug as well as the staff of Kindred Hospice.
