Arthur Garfield Shaffer
Arthur Garfield Shaffer, 86, passed away July 7, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Middletown, Va., to the late Paul Edward and Mary Margaret Cooley Shaffer. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather.
Arthur worked as a salesman at Martin-Marietta (now ESSROC Cement Co.) until he retired in 2004. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran and served on the U.S.S. Intrepid. He was an avid Redskins and Washington Nationals fan.
He is survived by his wife, the former Eva Nell Turner, along with two children, Susan Hairston (Will) of Harrisonburg and Paul Shaffer (Alice) of Courtland, Va.; one sister, Joyce Hardison of Tucson, Ariz., and four grandchildren.
The body was cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and the burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Food Bank, 96 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, VA 24482.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
