Arthur Jackson Ridder, 81, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Garrett County, Maryland, Jack was the son of the late Baity and Florence (Nethken) Ridder. On June 27, 1965, he married Linda Ann (Ruddle) Ridder, who survives. They have two children and four grandchildren. A. Scott Ridder and his wife, Karen, of Mount Clinton, have two children, Michelle and Bradley. Drew Ridder and his wife, Kathy, of Bridgewater, have two children, Ginny and Emily.
Also surviving are his two brothers, Herbert Ridder and wife, Susan, of Westminster, Md., and Benjamin Ridder and his wife, Helen, of Tenth Legion, and one sister, Gene White and her husband, John, of Bridgewater. He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Ridder and his wife, Alice Ann.
Jack graduated from Southern Garrett County High School. He then served two years in the United States Army, primarily in France. Then he graduated from Bridgewater College with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
For 25 years, he worked in various capacities for the Virginia Department of Social Services, retiring as a pegional director in 1992. During that time, Jack was a realtor with Hess and Miller Real Estate. After his retirement, Jack started Dogwood Mountain Log Homes in Harrisonburg.
He was an active member of the Dayton American Legion Post 27 and Otterbein United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Isaac Walton League and the National Rifle Association.
Laughter was his medicine of choice. For recreation, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, falling in the water, being outdoors and spending time with his family, friends, and his special cocker spaniel, Ashby.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Stephen Creech officiating. Burial will be at the Mount Crawford Cemetery at 10 a.m. with military graveside rites by Dayton American Legion Post 27.
In lieu of flowers, the memorial contributions can be made to the Dayton American Legion Post 27, PO Box 271, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
