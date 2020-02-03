Arvella Elizabeth Whetzel Finnigan
Arvella Elizabeth Whetzel Finnigan, 81, of Hinton, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
She was born in Pansy, W.Va., on Sept. 8, 1938, and was a daughter of the late Loy O. and Ottie B. (Ratcliff) Whetzel.
Arvella retired from Western State Hospital in Staunton after 30 years of service. She was a member of Mount Olive Presbyterian Church. Arvella graduated from Mount Clinton High School, class of 1956, and served her country in the U.S. Air Force as a flight medic. She loved doing crafts and being in the outdoors, fishing, camping, woodworking, being with her dogs, going to air shows, and anything near the water and traveling.
She is survived by three sons, Ernest Finnigan of Harrisonburg, Bryan Finnigan and wife, Etha, of Harrisonburg and Wayne Finnigan and wife, Jeanne, of Lexington Park, Md.; her daughter-in-law, Sarah Finnigan of Elliston; two sisters, Luella Montgomery of Alexandria and Louise Butler and husband, Joe, of McGaheysville; two brothers, William Whetzel and wife, Phyllis, of Daphanie and Virgil Whetzel and wife, Gayle, of Mount Crawford. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Finnigan; two sisters, Marie Dahmer and Ardella Clear; and one brother, Arlie Whetzel.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church in Hinton with the Rev. Wendell L. “Sonny” Henkel officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Horeb Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Clover Hill Fire & Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
