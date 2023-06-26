Ashby Arnold ‘Mick’ Comer
Ashby Arnold “Mick” Comer, 78, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Page County, Va., to the late Leonard and Madeline Virginia McAlister Comer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Garland “Buster” Comer, Douglas “Mann” Comer, Louis “Jack” Comer, Ralph “Skip” Comer and Leonard “Didabo” Comer.
Mr. Comer was an Army veteran and a sewing machine mechanic for Blue Bell/Wrangler for a number of years and then installed carpet for Comer’s Hardware. He loved just sitting on his front porch, working on cars and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sylva Dovel Comer; son, Ashby A. “AJ”Comer Jr. and wife, Luci “Marie” from Shenandoah; daughter, Virginia L. “Ginny” May and fiancé, Johnny Leigh of Elkton; and granddaughters, Lacey B. Comer and Elizabeth M. Comer.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at McAlister Family Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
