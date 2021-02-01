Ashby Hope Estep, 95, formerly of New Market, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Mr. Estep was born May 17, 1925, in Quicksburg, Va., to the late Crowell and Eltie Swartz Estep.
Mr. Estep was a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church, west of New Market. He served in the Marine Corps during WWII, receiving a Purple Heart. He was a sharp shooter on Iwo Jima, where he protected the Marines that raised the flag. He was a charter member of Hassler-Sutphin American Legion Post 166 and was a past commander. He was also building chairman when the American Legion was built. He was past commander of the Massanutten VFW Post 2447 in Edinburg and a member of the Mount Jackson Moose Lodge.
Mr. Estep was a rural mail carrier and retired in 1985. He also was a member of Shenvalee Golf Club and loved to play golf and garden.
He is survived by his son, Robert Estep (Judy) of Quicksburg; and daughter, Janet Duncan (Mahlon Jr.) of Mount Jackson. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kevin Estep (Heather) of Luray, Travis Duncan (Mickie) of Mount Jackson, Kimberly Siever (Wesley) of Broadway, Stephanie Shafer (JR) of Harrisonburg and Timothy (Liz) of Concord; and six great-grandchildren, Hannah and Avery Duncan, Bradley and Skye Siever, Zachary and Rebekah Shafer, and Charley and Andrew Duncan.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nina Evelyn Helsley Estep, whom he married March 15, 1947; daughter, Nina Desper (Eddie); son, Jerry Estep; and brothers, Raymond, Carl, Earl, Sam and Chester Estep.
The family will have a private burial at Zirkle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martin's Lutheran Church, c/o Ramona Neese, 2235 River Road, New Market, VA 22844.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Theis Chapel, in New Market.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
