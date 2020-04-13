Ashby Williams
Ashby Williams, 88, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home with his family and neighbors by his side.
Mr. Williams was born June 8, 1931, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Virgil and Sallie Moubray Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Wayne Williams; brothers, Russell and Wilbert Williams, and sisters, Bessie Meadows, Nellie Rogers, Mamie Morris and Hilda Meadows.
On Oct. 15, 1954, he married Peggy Joyce Stepp, who preceded him in death on June 8, 2010. During her illness, Ashby was her primary caregiver and was family oriented. He always cooked meals and had a family gathering on Wednesday nights.
When younger, he enjoyed camping at Colonial Beach and more recently enjoyed taking day trips there. He worked as a carpenter most of his life and went on to own and operate Williams Used Auto Parts in Elkton up until retirement. He enjoyed working on cars, helping others with their projects and most of all talking to people and making friends everywhere he went. Ashby faithfully served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. One of the family’s fondest memories that they have is how much they enjoyed him playing Gospel Music on the piano.
He is survived by son, Ray Williams and wife, Judy; daughters, Diane Shifflett and husband, Robert, Jennifer Morse and Sarah Kyger and husband, Gary, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Amy Starita, Adam Shifflett, Ray Williams Jr., Beth Shifflett, Scott Williams; great-grandchildren, Whitney Fields, Isaiah Fields, Kayla Starita, Ryan Williams, Abigail Shifflett, Emmalyn Williams, Brooklyn and Berkleigh Shifflett, Bryce and Taylor Williams; great-great-grandchildren, Rieghlynn and Jace Eckard and Brielle Merica and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastors Carrie Talbot, Rick Robertson and Kam Stabler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Point United Methodist Church, 6439 East Point Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
