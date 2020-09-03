Austin Good
In Memory of Austin Good
Oct. 4, 1923-July 29, 2020
Austin Good, 96, a resident of Owings, Md., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Orange County, Va., and was the son of John E. Good and Nora Wisman Good Cox.
Austin graduated from Keezletown High School, was a veteran of World War II in the Merchant Marines, and trained as a machinist at American University.
He met his wife, Lavene, on a Greyhound Bus when he claimed that her bus seat needed repair. In 2018, they celebrated 71 years of marriage.
While Austin worked as a machinist, he was also the ultimate repairman, an artist, a storyteller, inventor, and published his autobiography, Shenandoah’s Son, in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lavene Earman Good; sisters, Frances Whetzel Barnhart, Mildred Barnhart and Edith Shank and brothers, John S. Good and Aubrey Good.
Surviving are his son, Michael (wife, Sun) of Lothian, Md.; daughter, Susan Stanhope (Bob) of Patterson, N.Y.; sister, Velma Shank; granddaughter, Renee Browne (Adam); great-granddaughters, Aliyah and Skyler Browne and nieces, Linda Consalvi (Al) and Anne-Marie Wallace (Ron).
