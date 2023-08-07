Barbara Michelle Easterla, 58, of Port Republic, Va., passed away peacefully at her home after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Barb was born Nov. 5, 1964, in Butler, Mo., living in various locations in the U.S. and abroad within her service in the Army before settling in Port Republic.
She was a proud veteran, who served our country in the U.S. Army. She was awarded many honors and distinctions including the Southeast Asian Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. Barb also served in Desert Storm and was a medical specialist.
With her passion and love for dogs and animals, in 2011, Barb was at the forefront and lead a group who laid the foundation for creating an organization, Loving Paws Adoption Center in Crocker, Mo. She was responsible for all fundraising in the early stages that lead to the success of this rescue organization. Countless abused and neglected dogs continue to benefit from her tireless efforts.
As a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan and a tennis enthusiast, Barb loved catching as much football and tennis on TV cheering on her favorite team.
Barb was co-owner of 340 Quick Stop in Port Republic and loved those who worked with her and her regular customers. She was intensely loyal and ferociously protective of her friends and those she loved.
She is survived by her wife, Monica Good of Port Republic; her mother, Betty Easterla of Independence, Mo.; a brother, Brian Easterla of Independence, Mo.; niece, Shawnee Hymiller and husband, Travis, of Lees Summit, Mo.; niece, Chelsea Weber and husband, Dylan of Independence, Mo.; nephew, Luke Fields and wife, Paige, of Orange, Calif.; niece, Lauren Lavin and husband, Joe, of Garden City, N.Y.; nephew, Golden Good of Martinsville, Va.; mother-in-law, Carmen Good of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Tina Fields and husband, Les, of Orange, Calif.; brother-in-law, David Good of Grottoes; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Barb's name to Loving Paws Adoption Center: lovingpawspchs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.