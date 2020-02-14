Bassil B. Lam
Bassil Berry Lam, 89, a resident of Fulks Run, left this world to embark on his heavenly journey home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Mr. Lam was born on Feb. 11, 1931, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Virgie Lam. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany for two years. He had a love for his family and that was apparent to everyone he talked to. He drove a cement truck for Superior Concrete for many years and went on to open his own business, West Valley. He ran a small country store next to their house for years. He was a well loved man in the community. A member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church, he lived his Christian life daily and the Lord was ever-present in his life.
On Nov. 20, 1954, he married the former Loretta Morris, who passed away on Oct. 8, 2014.
Surviving are his children, Gary Lam and wife, Julia, Cindy Crawford and husband, Tiny, Allen Lam, Chris Lam and wife, Misuzu, and Randall Lam and wife, Denise; a sister, Betty Crawford; a brother, John W. Mason and wife, Rita; nine grandchildren, Nathan Lam, Katie Crawford, Jessica Lam, Amanda Lam, Christopher Lam, Amber Richardson, Megan Moats, Evan Lam, and Kacey Lam; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Judy Showman and husband, Mike, and Becky Morris; numerous nieces and nephews he was very close to, and a very special care-taker, Myron Bare.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Lam was preceded in death by a grandson, Bobby Joe Crawford.
Pastor Dan Horning will conduct a funeral service on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Gospel Hill Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, Feb. 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may also call at Bassil’s home at anytime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Mennonite Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Linda Crawford, 12588 Menno Lane, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfhcom.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
