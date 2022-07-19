Beatrice Ellen (McMillan) Quillen, 100, of Rawley Springs, Va., passed away July 16, 2022, at her home, peacefully in the company of her family. Ellen was born on April 7, 1922, in North Carolina to James and Cordelia Jenkins McMillan. She was one of 10 children, all of whom are deceased.
She graduated from McComas, W.Va. High School and trained as a nurse at Bluefield College. Following her nurses’ training, she served as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army based in Valley Forge, Pa. While in the service, she married Loyd Paul Quillen Sr. The couple moved to Harrisonburg in 1949.
She was active in her church, Asbury United Methodist, as well as active in many civic organizations. She loved to paint, needle work, and quilt. She also very much loved the natural world and enjoyed gardening, flowers, and bird watching; very special to her were hummingbirds. She was a devoted mother, wife, and homemaker.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Loyd Paul Quillen Sr., and daughter, Phyllis Marie Quillen. She is survived by her children, L. Paul Quillen Jr. and Lenae Quillen-Blume (Don Blume), both of Rawley Springs; two grandchildren, Adam Ross Quillen (Melissa) of Tazewell, Va., and Taylor Marie Gunter (Stephen) of Rocky Mount, Va. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Addison Quillen, Caroline Quillen, Maggie Gunter and John Parker Gunter.
The family will hold a private memorial service and requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, Stained Glass Window Fund, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
