Benjamin Finney Kimsey
Benjamin Finney Kimsey
13 October 1983 – 4 November 2020
Benjamin “Finney” Kimsey and his twin brother David Stanley Kimsey got their start 13 October 1983 after a short medivac flight from Rockingham Memorial Hospital to the Charlottesville UVA Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Both survived their pre-mature birth in reasonably good condition. Finney died 4 November 2020 after losing his battle with TBI and PTSD while living at the VA Aspire Center for PTSD & TBI, San Diego, California.
Finney survived by: fiancée, Regina Senior, Long Beach, California; father, William David Kimsey “MacGregor” (Candace Hargett, wife), Raphine, Virginia; mother, Macey Dance Kimsey, Harrisonburg, Virginia; brother, David Stanley Kimsey, Popular Bluff, Missouri; brother, Thomas Scott Kimsey (Mutsumi Kimsey, wife), Nagaoka, Japan; and sister, Marguerite MacLean Kimsey (Craig Charles Delgiorno, companion) and Ariana Jalyse Knight, niece, Cross Keys, Virginia.
Finney completed his primary school education at Spotswood Elementary School, Thomas Harrison Middle School and Harrisonburg High School graduating 2002. Living abroad during his middle school years in Hanoi, Vietnam, Finney’s education broadened with Vietnam National University graduate level instructors and his experiences motorbiking across Hanoi and the surrounding country. Finney earned his Eagle Scout.
Just before 911 and at the end of his sophomore high school year, Finney with his twin David enlisted in the United States Army National Guard 29th Infantry “Blue and Gray” Division. After high school, Finney spent his first college year at Virginia Commonwealth University studying media arts and the year ending with a deployment to Cuba in support of Operation Enduring Freedom providing security for both detainee compounds — Camp Delta and Camp X-Ray.
After Finney’s first deployment to GTMO, he returned to VCU continuing his studies. This same year, his brother David deployed to Afghanistan with the 29th Infantry. Unsettled by his brother’s departure, Finney convinced the commanders at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina that he too should be deployed to his brother’s outfit. Both Finney and David served down range in Afghanistan assigned to forward operating base Ghazni. During this time, Finney applied and received an appointment to Virginia Military Institute starting the academic year with Finney now a VMI RAT and David a 3rd year (sophomore) cadet. Finney elected president of VMI Class 09.
Finney commissioned in 2009 as a United States Army Infantry Officer assigned to the HHC, 509TH 4/25 Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. 4/25th ordered to Afghanistan initiated Finney’s third deployment. Finney completed his military service and upon his return to the U.S. with the 4/25th Finney honorably discharged from the United States Army.
Entering civilian life, Finney started a career in corporate banking. He served as a loan officer for Boston Prime Bank with branches in Los Angeles. While walking the dog in his LA neighborhood, Finney was hit from behind by a vehicle resulting in a life-threatening TBI activating his delayed deployment PTSD. Finney struggled with PTSD/TBI until his death 4 November 2020. Finney’s military and civilian leadership characterized by those who knew him as hard worker, passion for others, a giving spirit — a two-fisted renaissance mind thinking the unthinkable, unafraid. Finney is missed yet we know we’ll see him again.
When COVID protocol permits a service honoring Finney will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: VMI Alumni Tribute Gift for the Unrestricted Funds, noting Benjamin Finney Kimsey Memorial Scholarship Fund http://alturl.com/52kfh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.