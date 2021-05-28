Benjamin Stuart Vincent, 92, of Franklin, Va., passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home in Harrisonburg.
Stuart was born in Emporia, Va., on June 26, 1928, the son of the late Stella (Hobbs) and Posie Meade Vincent.
Stuart graduated from Emporia High School and was president of his class, coordinating reunions for over 50 years. He received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and was an avid Virginia Tech fan during the non-winning times as well as the winning times. Stuart served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Stuart started his career with the Home Telephone and Telegraph Company. He continued to work for the Contel telephone company for 42 years, working in Emporia, Harrisonburg, Warsaw and Franklin, Va., until his retirement from Verizon. He was a former president of the Virginia independent Telephone Association. He was known as a "Mr. Fix-It" for telephones, electrical devices, clocks, and almost anything broken. For most of his life, he played tennis and was a Rotarian. He was an active member of the High Street United Methodist Church in Franklin, Va.
His wife of 68 years, Jean (Moody) Vincent, survives.
Stuart is also survived by a daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Early and husband, Kevin, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Macey Jean Early and Molly Elizabeth Early of Bridgewater; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Talbott Vincent of Heaters, W.Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Thomas Vincent.
A memorial service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the High Street United Methodist Church in Franklin with The Rev. Nathan Decker officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to High Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 218, Franklin, VA 23851.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.