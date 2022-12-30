Benjamin Wayne Nelson, son of James Clyde Nelson and Montie Jane Hensley Nelson, was born in Jonesborough, Tenn., on June 28, 1923. He was the second of seven children.
After graduating from Lamar High School, Washington County, he became a welder and worked in the Baltimore shipyard for two years before entering the Army in 1944. He served with the Army in the Pacific until 1946. His service included the Southern Philippines Luzon Campaign and the Occupation of Japan. After the war, he graduated in 1950 from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. He was called back into the Army in 1950 during the Korean conflict and served until 1951. After his second time on active duty with the Army, he began his long career as a civilian with the Department of Defense with posts in many places including New Orleans, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. He retired from the Department of Defense in 1979.
He married Sara Bird Williams in Washington in December 1967. After retirement, they enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Satellite Beach, Fla., and the summer months at their home in Woodstock, Va. They moved to the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. in 2013.
He is survived by his wife, his sister, Margaret Louise Nelson Watts of Jonesborough, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, Tenn., followed by a graveside service at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, Tenn.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
