Bennie Kyle Swindall Sr.
Bennie Kyle Swindall Sr., 74, of Broadway, Va., passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 4, 1947, in Clintwood, Va., to the late Joseph Delbert and Italy E. McFall Swindall.
Bennie was a truck driver for Kennedy Konstruction for 28 years before retiring. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville and a former member of Clintwood Bible Church. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061.
On July 5, 1968, he married the former Linda Carr, who preceded him in death April 15, 1997.
Surviving are one daughter, Carmen Taylor and husband, Michael, of Broadway; one son, BJ Swindall and wife, Heather, of Clintwood, Va.; six grandchildren, Mikayla Taylor Mongold, Madison Taylor, Mitchell Taylor, Matthew Swindall, Mason Swindall and Madelyn Swindall; one great-grandchild, Zander Mongold; two brothers, Charles Edward Swindall of Big Stone Gap, Va., and Roy Blaine Swindall of Clintwood; and three sisters, Pallas Mullins of Clintwood, Matilda Killen of Stafford, Va., and Betty Bryant of Luray.
Bennie was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Swindall and Lincoln Swindall; and two sisters, Goldie Kendrick and Ruby Childress.
Pastors Ernest Halterman and Ken Killen will conduct a funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may visit the funeral home anytime after 10 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Vets of America, P.O. Box 1754, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or online at www.vva1061.org.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
